Gretna girls soccer gets rematch in search of first-ever Class A state title

The 1-0 Dragon lead would last throughout most of the first period, but the talented Lincoln East squad found the back of the net off of a deep free-kick from Haley Peterson and the teams would go to half knotted 1-1.

Both teams’ goalkeepers had themselves a busy second period, but neither would give up a goal as two of the states’ top-scoring teams would go into two overtimes with a 1-1 score. Gretna and Lincoln East both had opportunities to finish the game with goal opportunities in the second overtime, but a shootout was needed for the first time in the 2021 Class A girls state tournament.

Fans scurried their way over to the south-side goal of Morrison Stadium as the Dragons and Spartans prepared for penalty kicks. Lincoln East nailed their first PK prior to Weber being saved for a 1-0 lead, then the Spartans nailed another before Savannah DeFini made it 2-1 in the shootout. Another successful East PK followed by Sydney Zabloudil’s successful PK made it 3-2 before Gretna’s Rainna Daharsh stepped up with a huge save on East’s next PK to keep it 3-2.