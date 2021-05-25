Gretna girls’ soccer team capitalizes on fantastic season with Class A state championship

The 2021 Gretna girls’ varsity soccer team did something no Gretna team has ever done before on Tuesday, May 18, when they won the NSAA Class A state championship over Millard North.

After narrowly escaping with a win against Lincoln East in the semifinals, Gretna was slated to play the Mustangs for all the marbles after a heartbreaking district championship loss to Millard North on May 6.

“The Lincoln East game was so close,” said senior Sarah Weber. “It could have gone either way so I’m just proud of my team.”

Perhaps the most talented girls team this state has ever seen, Gretna was able to get on the board first with a goal in the first period for a 1–0 lead at halftime off the right foot of Sarah Weber.

The second period proved even more fruitful for the Dragons as Savannah DeFini found the back of the net for a 2–0 lead but more importantly, their 144th goal of the season which is a new Class A record. Millard North was able to make it interesting down the stretch. The Mustangs scored a goal with about two minutes remaining to make sure the Dragon faithful weren’t already celebrating but the clock eventually found zeroes with Gretna winning 2–1.