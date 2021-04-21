Gretna girls soccer team continues to dominate the state

Fresh off a Metro conference tournament championship, the Gretna girls varsity soccer team has remained undefeated as they continue to cruise through their schedule.

Now solidified as a top team in the state, the Dragons show no sign of slowing down after beating Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday, April 15, and Omaha Northwest on Friday, April 16. The Dragons have given up only one goal in their past three games and that was in the Metro conference tournament championship in a 4-1 win over Millard North.

Last Thursday’s game against PLVS was on Gretna’s home pitch but home field advantage might not have been much of a factor as the Dragons completely dismantled the Titans. Gretna found the back of the net three times in the first half and four more in the second en route to a 7-0 victory. Chaley French and Sarah Weber both had two goals on the night and teammates Madelyn White and Savannah DeFini each had one.