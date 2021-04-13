Gretna girls soccer team remains undefeated, playing for Metro championship

The Gretna Dragons girls varsity soccer team couldn’t ask for a much better start as they are currently undefeated and will play in the 2021 Metro Conference tournament championship on Monday.

Gretna’s opening round contest came on April 9, on their home pitch when they defeated Omaha Burke 7-0. Burke isn’t necessarily a bad squad either, that’s just how dominant Gretna is this year. Sarah Weber led the way in scoring for the Dragons against Burke, she had a hat-trick with three goals while three other teammates all had one goal each.

The Dragons then took to the pitch on Saturday, April 10, in a rematch against the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs — still the only team to score a goal on the Dragons this year. However, Gretna’s high-powered offensive attack was yet again too much for the Monarchs as the Dragons jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the first half. Weber had both goals in the first half and Alison Marshall tacked on a late goal for the Dragons to win 3-1.

Gretna remains undefeated this year and boasts an 11-0 record as they enter the Metro Conference tournament championship on Monday, against Millard North. Gretna has played the Mustangs once already this year and will look to repeat their shutout victory.

Unfortunately results were not available prior to the publication deadline for this week’s print edition of the Breeze but check gretnabreeze.com for updates.

