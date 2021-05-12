Gretna girls suffer first loss of season in district championship

The Gretna girls varsity soccer team suffered their first loss of the season in an extremely competitive district championship match, via shootout, against Millard North on May 6.

Before that, Gretna’s first-round matchup against Lincoln Northeast was as close to the regular season as it could get, with the Dragons winning 10-0. Four goals in the first period and a relentless six more in the second was all she wrote as Gretna strolled to another shutout victory.

The Dragons then advanced to host the Millard North Mustangs for the A-2 district tournament championship last Thursday.

Surprising many, the undefeated Dragons were unable to come up with a goal in the entire first period as the Mustangs’ defense was impenetrable. Sophomore Aaliyah Matthews was in net for the ‘Stangs and had an immaculate 20 saves on the day with only one goal given up.

Those saves ultimately proved to be the deciding factor, as Gretna’s Rainna Daharsh finished with only four saves and one goal allowed. The Dragons had an immense amount of opportunities with 18 corner kicks, but failed to take advantage as regulation and overtime would end in a 1-1 tie.

Millard North would ultimately win the 2-1 contest with a 4-2 shootout victory. Gretna’s first loss of the season could’ve ultimately been their one and final loss, but due to Class A seeding the Dragons’ impressive season will continue on at Morrison Field in Omaha. Gretna is officially slated as the No. 2 seed at the state tournament behind the undefeated Silverhawks of Lincoln Southwest. Gretna will face Kearney in the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday at noon.

