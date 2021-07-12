Gretna legion baseball struggles in latest tournament

Following a 2-1 win over Grand Island Home Federal July 7, the Gretna Post 216 varsity legion squad traveled to central Nebraska for the Kearney-Hastings baseball tournament at Duncan Field beginning on July 9.

The Dragons had won five games in a row prior to their appearance in the tournament but Friday they suffered a streak-snapping loss to Hastings Five Points Bank by one run. Gretna out-hit Hastings five to four but was unable to grab the win in the opening round matchup.

After the loss, the Dragons were slated for a double-header against the same Grand Island Home Federal team they beat a few days before and a scrappy Kearney Runza team. The Dragons doubled down on their last performance against Grand Island as they won game one 10-2, but were bested by Kearney in game two, 4-1.

Their last game of the weekend and their tournament play came against NP FNBO in a shootout, 16-8 loss. NP FNBO jumped out to an eight run lead after the first two innings before Gretna could get anything started offensively. Despite putting up seven runs in the top of the third to briefly make it 8-7, Gretna allowed eight more runs throughout the third, fourth and fifth to seal their fate with a loss.

The Post 216 Dragons will head back to Omaha for a game against the Legion LCS-Lincoln Orthopedic Center squad on Tuesday before beginning their preparation for the upcoming legion state tournament.

