Gretna legion squad impresses in Battle of Omaha tournament

The Gretna Post 216 varsity legion squad continues to impress in big time regional tournaments after going 3-2 in the Battle of Omaha tournament from Thursday, June 24, to Saturday, June 26.

Coming off the Dakota Classic tournament last week, the Post 216 Dragons traveled back home to begin the Battle of Omaha with a matchup against Millard North’s Big Fred’s seniors last Thursday. The Mustangs played host to several teams but home-field advantage did nothing for them against Gretna as a five-run fifth-inning was all the Dragons needed in their 5-3 opening round win.

Game two on Thursday was against a scrappy Wayzata team from Minnesota. Wayzata’s pitcher was able to go the distance behind phenomenal defense as a seventh-inning Gretna comeback fell just short in the 4-3 loss.

The Battle of Omaha tournament continued for Gretna on Friday afternoon with a matchup against Bennington as a couple of Dragon errors proved to be the difference maker. The Dragons couldn’t overcome a big four-run inning from Bennington as they lost a 5-4 nail-biter.