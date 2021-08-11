Gretna QB poised for big year three

Coming off a short yet impressive 6-2 season, Gretna’s varsity football team features an upcoming playmaker in quarterback Zane Flores. And he seems to be in line for a big year after another offseason of hard work.

With Flores at the helm of the offense, Gretna began last season on an absolute tear by winning six games in a row and averaging over 30 points per game. The 6’3” quarterback threw for two touchdowns in the Dragons’ opener against Lincoln Southwest and didn’t slow down until week seven against Elkhorn South in Gretna’s first loss. There was only one game where Flores was unable to find the end zone through the air as the big-armed QB finished with 18 TDs in only eight games.

Now with two years of starter experience under his belt, Flores looks to make the jump to an elite level in year three. The pinpoint passer boasts an impressive 65% completion percentage over his two years and averages over 12 yards per completion. Although Flores lacks a running threat, he’s fairly mobile in the pocket and his accuracy is unquestionable.