Gretna QB poised for big year three

Coming off a short yet impressive 6-2 season, Gretna’s varsity football team features an upcoming playmaker in quarterback Zane Flores. And he seems to be in line for a big year after another offseason of hard work.
With Flores at the helm of the offense, Gretna began last season on an absolute tear by winning six games in a row and averaging over 30 points per game. The 6’3” quarterback threw for two touchdowns in the Dragons’ opener against Lincoln Southwest and didn’t slow down until week seven against Elkhorn South in Gretna’s first loss. There was only one game where Flores was unable to find the end zone through the air as the big-armed QB finished with 18 TDs in only eight games.
Now with two years of starter experience under his belt, Flores looks to make the jump to an elite level in year three. The pinpoint passer boasts an impressive 65% completion percentage over his two years and averages over 12 yards per completion. Although Flores lacks a running threat, he’s fairly mobile in the pocket and his accuracy is unquestionable.
It will be interesting to see how Flores matures after the departure of his two top targets in Jackson Alexander and Trevor Marshall. The two combined for 98 receptions, over 1,500 yards and 17 of Flores’ 18 TDs. Surely Flores will be able to make due, a dozen Dragons tallied one or more receptions last year.
Gretna’s season opener will be against Lincoln Southwest for the second straight year in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 27, as the Dragons look for a repeat of last year’s 30-7 victory behind the arm of Flores. Head coach Mike Kayl and company surely expect to be back in the Class A state playoffs after a tough second round loss to Kearney last year.