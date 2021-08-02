Gretna’s electric run continues with legion state title

The Gretna Dragons are the 2021 Nebraska American Legion Class A state champions.
After dropping a game in the state tournament to Creighton Prep on July 26, the Gretna Dragons went on to win three-straight games to advance to the legion state tournament championship against Fremont on Friday, July 30, and Saturday.
The 13-run loss to the Jr. Jays last Monday forced the Dragons into the elimination bracket and thus one loss away from their season ending. However, Gretna would go on to beat Burke last Tuesday and Bellevue West last Wednesday to fight their way back into state title contention.
After the two nail-biting wins, Gretna had to face Creighton Prep again on July 28 for a spot in the legion state championship game against Fremont. Prep had an early 2-1 lead after two innings of action, but the Dragons exploded in the bottom of the third with four runs to take the lead and eventually the win.
Caden Boswell had a tremendous day at the plate as he finished with four RBI, notching three of them in the third with a three-run homer over the left field fence. Caleb Schnell did most of the work on the mound for Gretna as he finished the game allowing zero earned runs on one hit alongside one strikeout in five innings of work.
The revenge game over Prep meant Gretna would advance to the legion state championship against a well-coached and scrappy Fremont team. Game one of the three-game championship series between the two began on Friday at Omaha Skutt Catholic’s ballpark.
Gretna began the championship game with an early run in the top of the first behind Mick Huber’s RBI. Fremont was able to tie up in the bottom of the third 1-1 but the Dragons prevailed with one run in the top of the seventh to win 2-1. TJ Silliman dropped a sacrifice squeeze for the game-winning run and Brayden Chaney threw for a complete seven innings and finished with one earned run on six hits and 10 strikeouts.
Game two of the series took place on Saturday afternoon and it seemed as if Gretna was on their way to a state title by starting off with an early 2-0 lead after the first inning. Fremont began to slowly chip away with one run in the bottom of the third but still trailed the Dragons 2-1. Gretna tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh to make it 3-1 and were three outs away from a state title before a three-run Fremont comeback gave them at 4-3 win in game two.
“Mentally it was damaging because it was game two and we had it pretty well in hand I thought” said head coach Bryan O’Flynn, “We felt confident with Shelburne coming in and they just hit him around a little bit, hats off to them for stepping up and putting the pressure on.”
With the series tied 1-1, game three of the championship series had to be played right after the conclusion of game two on Saturday afternoon. Fremont kept their momentum following the walk-off win with three runs in the top of the first, but Gretna answered with two in the bottom to make it 3-2. With Boswell up to bat, a defensive mishap by Fremont allowed for two runs to score on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fourth to give Gretna a 5-3 lead.
The Dragons allowed only one run the rest of the game as they claimed the 2021 Nebraska American Legion Class A state championship behind a 5-4 victory over Fremont. Jackson Shelburne, five innings, and Rusty Wortman, two innings, combined for the Dragons’ pitching in game three. Shelburne finished with three earned runs on one hit with seven strikeouts as Wortman allowed zero earned runs on zero hits with one K. Boswell and Wortman both had a team-high two RBIs at the plate.
“The seniors have really stepped up this summer,” O’Flynn said. "They just take the field and think they can beat anyone. We didn't know exactly what we had in the spring and with our senior leadership and some younger guys stepping up, that’s been the main difference.”
With the championship series win over Fremont, the Gretna Dragons are heading up to Hastings on Tuesday in preparation for the regional legion tournament that begins on Wednesday, Aug 4.