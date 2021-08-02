Gretna’s electric run continues with legion state title

Gretna began the championship game with an early run in the top of the first behind Mick Huber’s RBI. Fremont was able to tie up in the bottom of the third 1-1 but the Dragons prevailed with one run in the top of the seventh to win 2-1. TJ Silliman dropped a sacrifice squeeze for the game-winning run and Brayden Chaney threw for a complete seven innings and finished with one earned run on six hits and 10 strikeouts.

Game two of the series took place on Saturday afternoon and it seemed as if Gretna was on their way to a state title by starting off with an early 2-0 lead after the first inning. Fremont began to slowly chip away with one run in the bottom of the third but still trailed the Dragons 2-1. Gretna tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh to make it 3-1 and were three outs away from a state title before a three-run Fremont comeback gave them at 4-3 win in game two.

“Mentally it was damaging because it was game two and we had it pretty well in hand I thought” said head coach Bryan O’Flynn, “We felt confident with Shelburne coming in and they just hit him around a little bit, hats off to them for stepping up and putting the pressure on.”