Gretna’s historic legion run ends in Hastings’ regional tournament

HASTINGS -- The Gretna Dragons varsity legion baseball team finished their summer season with a 37-17 record after making an appearance in the 2021 Mid-South Regional tournament at Duncan Field in Hastings that began on Wednesday, August 4.

The four-day tournament featured teams from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and, of course, Nebraska. Gretna’s first-round matchup was last Wednesday afternoon against the RailCats of Cabot, Arksansas. The RailCats grabbed an early 2-0 lead after a couple walks and a base hit in the top of the first.

Gretna managed to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth after a fielder’s choice and Brayden Chaney’s single to score Kaden Conrad to make it 6-2 after four innings. Unfortunately for the Dragons that’s all the offense they would produce in game one as they fell to the RailCats 7-2.

Facing elimination, Gretna gave Chuck Thomas the start on the mound for a Thursday morning game against Pittsburg Post 64 from Kansas. Thomas wound up pitching a full six innings and allowed zero earned runs, only four hits and had seven strikeouts and combined with Rusty Wortman for a shutout. The Dragons offense managed three runs in the bottom of the third inning with the help of an error as Chaney, Mick Huber and Caleb Schnell each had one RBI.