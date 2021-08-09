Gretna’s historic legion run ends in Hastings’ regional tournament

HASTINGS -- The Gretna Dragons varsity legion baseball team finished their summer season with a 37-17 record after making an appearance in the 2021 Mid-South Regional tournament at Duncan Field in Hastings that began on Wednesday, August 4.
The four-day tournament featured teams from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and, of course, Nebraska. Gretna’s first-round matchup was last Wednesday afternoon against the RailCats of Cabot, Arksansas. The RailCats grabbed an early 2-0 lead after a couple walks and a base hit in the top of the first.
Gretna managed to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth after a fielder’s choice and Brayden Chaney’s single to score Kaden Conrad to make it 6-2 after four innings. Unfortunately for the Dragons that’s all the offense they would produce in game one as they fell to the RailCats 7-2.
Facing elimination, Gretna gave Chuck Thomas the start on the mound for a Thursday morning game against Pittsburg Post 64 from Kansas. Thomas wound up pitching a full six innings and allowed zero earned runs, only four hits and had seven strikeouts and combined with Rusty Wortman for a shutout. The Dragons offense managed three runs in the bottom of the third inning with the help of an error as Chaney, Mick Huber and Caleb Schnell each had one RBI.
Gretna’s game three of the tournament featured a matchup with the hosting Hastings 5 Points Bank Chiefs for Nebraska legion bragging rights. The Dragons got on the board in the top of the first off another Huber RBI to score Chaney. However, Hastings answered swiftly with three runs in the third inning to grab a 3-1 lead.
Unfortunately for the Dragons, they only managed to score one more run in the top of the fourth behind Colton Munn’s single and would eventually lose to Hastings 3-2 on Friday, August 6. Dubuque County, Iowa, went on to win the Mid-South regional championship over the Cabot RailCats and will go on to compete in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Gretna’s appearance in the Mid-South tournament was the school’s first-ever regional tournament appearance in school history.