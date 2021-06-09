Gretna soccer stars impress in 2021 all-star matches

After extremely successful spring seasons for both the boys and girls Gretna varsity soccer teams, it was no surprise that the Dragons featured six players in this past weekend’s 2021 Nebraska Class A high school soccer senior showcase on Saturday, June 5.

The girls all-star game began at 5 p.m., with seniors Rainna Daharsh and Sarah Weber from Gretna suiting up for the home “Firehouse Subs” team. Senior defender Taylor Daffer was also selected to represent the Dragons in this year’s showcase but was unable to play.

Coming off their first Class A state title, Weber and Daharsh picked up right where they left off as Weber was able to find the back of the net in the first 10 minutes of action. Firehouse was up 2-0 at halftime and finished down the stretch to win 4-2.

“It was super fun,” said Weber. “To get back out on the field coming off of state and playing with different players from different schools was a lot of fun.”

The recent Gretna grad remains eager for the next step as Weber will soon be playing soccer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“That level is just what I’ve been striving for,” said Weber, “So for it to be right around the corner, I’m beyond excited.”

The boys senior showcase began at 7:30 p.m. with Dragons seniors Caden Linsea, Cedar Moyer and Patrick Long taking the pitch for the visiting “Soccer Internationale” team. The highly-entertaining boys all-star match ended with a 4-3 shootout win for team Internationale. Long scored two goals for his winning squad and was awarded with the boys 2021 senior showcase MVP award for his performance under the lights.

