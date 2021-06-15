Gretna solidifying presence with impressive early June performance

The Gretna Dragons legion baseball team has absolutely dominated in the month of June, as the Post 216 seniors have won nine of their last 10 contests since the beginning of the month.

Coming into this past weekend the Dragons were red-hot after winning six in a row before their matchup with Omaha Bryan’s summer squad on Saturday, June 12. Gretna was able to get things rolling early behind big bats and wound up with an 8–0 shutout victory.

Their second game of the day last Saturday was played against the Millard Sox Black, their sole loss in the month of June. The 5–0 shutout loss was indeed surprising, but the Dragons were able to bounce back the very next day with two more wins on their summer season record.

Game one was a 12–1 offensive onslaught over the legion Jerseys seniors. After three innings, the Dragons were in complete control with a 9–1 lead behind disciplined at-bats and aggressive base-running.

Game two from last Sunday afternoon was against the Springfield legion seniors but yielded similar results. Jaron Lund got things started off in a big way with a big two-RBI, stand-up double to take an early lead. Gretna would never turn back as their red-hot offense continued to rake in runs in their most recent 10–2 victory.

On top of their recent success, the Gretna Post 216 seniors also had a few names on this year’s honorable mentions for All-Class and All-Metro baseball teams. Caleb Schnell, Mick Huber, Mason Graver, Jackson Shelburne, Grant Masters and Kaden Boswell were all awarded the accolade over this past weekend as the Dragons will look for more wins in hopes of a 2021 summer legion baseball championship.

