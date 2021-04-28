Gretna varsity and JV golf sweep competition at Pacific Springs

The Gretna boys varsity and junior varsity golf squads were both victorious this past week against Elkhorn and Elkhorn South at Pacific Springs golf course last Wednesday, April 21.

Gretna’s varsity squad walked away with the triangular win over Elkhorn and Elkhorn South too. The varsity squad consisted of Colton Stock, Beau Peterson, Nolan Johnson, Christopher Atkinson and Parker Jones. All golfers played extremely well and no one on the Dragons’ varsity team shot over a 40.

Johnson, Atkinson and Jones each shot 40 exactly, just five strokes over par, while Petersen finished with a 39 and Stock shot a team-low 37. Gretna’s varsity team combined for a score of 156 strokes while Elkhorn South shot 163 and Elkhorn a 184.

Prior to the triangular at Pacific Springs, Gretna’s varsity golf team was coming off a second-place finish in this year’s Creighton Prep golf invite at Champions Run golf course and country club. The Dragons finished that invite shooting 303 collectively despite some very tough golf conditions.

The junior varsity squad for last week’s triangular consisted of Calan Mikos, Ben Brodin, Cole Thompson, Jacob Dowd and Luke Dostal. Despite everyone hitting well and the Dragons earning a victory, no one was able to hit sub-par on Pacific Springs’ 35-stroke nines.

Mikos and Thompson led the way for the Dragons’ JV squad as they both finished with a 43, just eight strokes over par. Dostal finished with a 46, Brodin a 48 and Dowd was the only Gretna golfer who shot above a 50 as he finished with a 55. As a squad, the Dragons finished shooting a 180 compared to Elkhorn South’s 191 strokes and Elkhorn’s 207.

