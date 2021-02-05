100th/101st day of school
Kyle and Marina Hedlund got married, moved to Gretna and opened their own business all in the month of December.
At its Jan. 27 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:
Meet Becky Medalf, librarian at Aspen Creek Elementary School.
At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
Sarpy County has established Nebraska’s first mental health court, an innovative problem-solving court designed to focus on people with mental…
An independent auditor has completed an audit of Sarpy County’s financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year and found that the county remain…
When a car entered the front lobby of Gretna Chiropractic in September 2020, staff made the most of it, jumping at the chance to update the bu…