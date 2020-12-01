17 GMS students name to All-State Honor Band

In mid-October approximately 280 students from across Nebraska auditioned for the select 82-member Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 8th Grade All-State Honor Band. Gretna Middle School had 17 students receive All-State honors.

This is the 15th year in a row that GMS has had more students in the Honor Band than any other middle school in Nebraska. This is also a record high number of students from GMS with 17 total students selected as participants (breaking the previous record of 13).

The All-State Honor Band would typically rehearse for an entire day at Kearney High School, in Kearney, and then perform a later afternoon concert. Due to COVID, the event has been cancelled.

However, the All-State students from Gretna Middle School and Aspen Creek Middle School will combine together to rehearse and perform their own All-State concert on Jan. 16, 2021 in the GMS gymnasium.

