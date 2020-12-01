 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17 GMS students name to All-State Honor Band
0 comments

17 GMS students name to All-State Honor Band

20201125_gb_gmsband

The 17 Gretna Middle School students selected for the All-State Honor Band. Back, from left: Alex Hallgren, Alto Sax; Josh Vavra, Flute; Dylan Smith, Trombone; Emmitt Dickes, Clarinet; Connor Hutchinson, Baritone; Miles Clark, 1st Chair Trombone. Middle, fromt left: Kieran Bear, Trombone; Bailey Rogers, Trombone; Josiah Hydeen, Percussion; Joren Day, Bari Sax Alternate; Caden Pendleton, Percussion. Front, from left: Hannah Boldt, Clarinet; Elijah Wombacher, Percussion; Katie Lilla, 1st Chair Oboe; Amanda Marsh, Clarinet; Gavin Liewer, 1st Chair Bass Clarinet. Not pictured: Colton Westra, 1st Chair Baritone.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Tucker

In mid-October approximately 280 students from across Nebraska auditioned for the select 82-member Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 8th Grade All-State Honor Band. Gretna Middle School had 17 students receive All-State honors.

This is the 15th year in a row that GMS has had more students in the Honor Band than any other middle school in Nebraska. This is also a record high number of students from GMS with 17 total students selected as participants (breaking the previous record of 13).

The All-State Honor Band would typically rehearse for an entire day at Kearney High School, in Kearney, and then perform a later afternoon concert. Due to COVID, the event has been cancelled.

However, the All-State students from Gretna Middle School and Aspen Creek Middle School will combine together to rehearse and perform their own All-State concert on Jan. 16, 2021 in the GMS gymnasium.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dietze named Veteran of the Year
Gretna

Dietze named Veteran of the Year

  • Updated

It was quite the surprise for Dave Dietze last week, who learned about halfway through the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner that he was to be named…

Meet-A-Teacher
Gretna

Meet-A-Teacher

Meet Tori Sykes, eighth grade science teacher at Aspen Creek Middle School.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert