17 trees planted near North Park ballfields

The Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board) has successfully obtain another Papio-Missouri River NRD “Celebrate Trees Grant Program” for 2021. This marks the 14th year the City of Gretna has received this NRD tree grant. This year’s grant totaled $2,500 and it allowed your Gretna Arbor Society to plant a total of 17 trees on May 14 in the rain and the mud in North Park.

Amy Nakai, Gretna Arbor Society member and Certified Nebraska Arborist, spearheaded the NRD grant proposal and directed the planting of the trees in North Park.

This park was selected because a number of mature dead and dying trees have been removed and the ballfields were lacking any shade for attendees at the park’s baseball field.

Normally, trees planted by the Gretna Arbor Society take place on a Saturday so more Gretna citizens can volunteer to help with the planting. This year, because of the ball games scheduled to take place on Saturdays and the date required by the NRD to have the trees planted by, it was decided to plant the trees on a Friday.