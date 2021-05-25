2021 Memorial Day Events

Gretna

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, in Peterson Park, at the corner of Angus Street and Highway 31/6. The Avenue of Flags, featuring seven new flags this year, will go up around 7 a.m. in honor of deceased veterans with ties to the Gretna community. The flags will remain on display all day and will be taken down in the evening.

Papillion

Papillion American Legion Post 32 invites the public to take part in placing U.S. Flags on the graves of veterans this Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. at Cedardale Cemetery, about a half-mile east of the Sarpy County Courthouse.

On Memorial Day, the Legion will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Cedardale. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the American Legion Hall, 230 W. Lincoln St.

Bellevue

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Bellevue Cemetery, at Franklin Street and 13th Avenue, off Bellevue Boulevard.