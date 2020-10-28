$258 million school bond on ballot

Gretna Public Schools is seeking voters’ support of a $258 million bond Nov. 3.

The bond, if approved, will more than triple the dollar amount approved in 2018, previously the largest bond in the school district’s history.

The $258 million includes some of the district’s largest projects to date: a second high school, third middle school, eighth elementary, the district’s portion of the competition pool cost, a multi-purpose room at Gretna Middle School, technology and security upgrades and future site acquisition.

If approved, the tax levy would see a 7.26 cent increase in 2023, meaning an additional $145.36 in taxes for the owner of a $200,000 home.

This number errs on the side of caution, factoring in only 7.5% in district growth, a number that has been at 10% for the last five years, according to the district’s financial advisor D.A. Davidson.

Should district growth remain at 10% or more, the levy’s peak increase would be 5.34 cents.

The current bond levy is 36 cents with a total levy of $1.41 per $100 valuation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.