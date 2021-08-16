50 Mile March fundraiser for veterans organizations to stop Sunday at McKinney's

More than 30 walkers will embark on the 50 Mile March from Lincoln to Omaha on Saturday.

A fundraiser in support of two area veterans organizations — Guitars 4 Vets and Moving Veterans Forward — the 50 Mile March will leave the State Capitol in Lincoln on Saturday at 5 p.m.

McKinney’s Food Center in Gretna will serve as a stop for walkers on Sunday at 9 a.m. The grocer has donated water, Gatorade and protein bars to provide a breakfast for walkers and volunteers.

Walkers will travel north down Highway 6 that morning, stopping at McKinney’s before making their way down Highway 370.

Residents are encouraged to honk, wave, or cheer for the walkers as they see them go by. They can also stop out at McKinney’s on Sunday morning to offer encouragement.

The march will conclude at 2 p.m. at Nebraska Brewing Company, 6950 S 108th St., La Vista.

Lynne Workman, who works at McKinney’s, asked the business to get involved after her husband — Bren Workman, retired Army — registered to participate.

“Bob and Mary McKinney are always willing to donate and help out the community,” she said. “It was kind of a perfect marriage, that I just happened to work there, too.”

To donate, visit givebutter.com/50milemarch.

