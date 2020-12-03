A lifetime of service remembered

A founder of Gretna culture will be remembered fondly.
Born on Sept. 16, 1948 in Memphis, Nebraska, Dan Washburn died from COVID-19 complications on Nov. 21 — his wife Kathy’s birthday — just 36 hours after testing positive and arriving at the hospital.
He was 72.
A storyteller who family members say “never met a stranger,” Washburn was instrumental in the building of community in Gretna, the town he called home for 41 years.
“He was usually the first one to step up and help out,” said his son, Andy Washburn. “I think that came from a place of wanting to put down his roots in Gretna and make sure the community grew, in the right way, and kept what was special about the town as it kept growing.”
Dan belonged to several civic groups and the City Planning Board, often volunteering for events sponsored by the Gretna American Legion, Optimist Club and Boy Scouts and particularly when it involved a picnic, fish fry or pancakes, family members said.
A founding member of the Gretna Business Association — now the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce — in 1984, Washburn also served on the 1986 Gretna Centennial executive committee.
“He was a businessman who felt he needed to give back,” said his wife, Kathy. “He felt an obligation to help wherever he could.”
Washburn worked at the Memphis Farmer’s Co-op, Des Moines Printing, Imperial Outdoor Advertising and Fin and Feather Sporting Goods, before he and Kathy spent 34 years in business together with American Family Insurance in Gretna and Ashland, retiring in 2010.
He was involved nearly everywhere, serving as a Gretna Days volunteer where he worked to coordinate numerous events, even training in pyrotechnics to help produce the first big Gretna Days fireworks display.
“We secretly think that was probably his favorite volunteer opportunity, as he was known to toy around with his own fireworks of questionable legality,” Andy said.
Washburn served on the Gretna Community Theatre Board shortly after it was established, also spending time as a volunteer paramedic and teaching gun safety classes for hunters.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, cheering on the Husker volleyball team and competition barbecue, for which he won many state and regional awards.
“He supported everything, whether it was a sports club or the yearbook at the high school,” Andy said. “He cared about making sure kids had access to things.”
In 2019, Dan was named Citizen of the Year by the Gretna Area Chamber in recognition of his lifetime dedication to the betterment of the community.
“In his ‘thank you’ for being selected as Gretna Citizen of the Year, he encouraged people to ‘be a participant, not a spectator’ in regards to their communities, families and in their lives,” Andy said. “I think that was his mantra and he’d really want that summing up who he was and who he tried to be.”
Even in retirement, Washburn remained active in his homeowner’s association and in the Thomas Riverside Acres community.
“His last few years, he basically just doted on the grandchildren,” Kathy said.
The couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in recent years to be closer to them.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kathy Washburn; son, Andy (Ashley) Washburn, and grandchildren Evan and Claire Washburn, all of Lincoln; his four siblings, Douglas (Barb) Washburn, Shari (Dave) Nygren, Beverly (Mark) Hohensee, all of Ashland, and D. Scott Washburn of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother-in-law Bill Smollen of Omaha; and sister-in-law Paula (John) Cusano of Newfield, New York. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and other family members. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Merna, and parents-in-law Paul and Virginia Smollen.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.
