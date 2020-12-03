A lifetime of service remembered

“In his ‘thank you’ for being selected as Gretna Citizen of the Year, he encouraged people to ‘be a participant, not a spectator’ in regards to their communities, families and in their lives,” Andy said. “I think that was his mantra and he’d really want that summing up who he was and who he tried to be.”

Even in retirement, Washburn remained active in his homeowner’s association and in the Thomas Riverside Acres community.

“His last few years, he basically just doted on the grandchildren,” Kathy said.

The couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in recent years to be closer to them.

Dan is survived by his wife, Kathy Washburn; son, Andy (Ashley) Washburn, and grandchildren Evan and Claire Washburn, all of Lincoln; his four siblings, Douglas (Barb) Washburn, Shari (Dave) Nygren, Beverly (Mark) Hohensee, all of Ashland, and D. Scott Washburn of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother-in-law Bill Smollen of Omaha; and sister-in-law Paula (John) Cusano of Newfield, New York. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and other family members. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Merna, and parents-in-law Paul and Virginia Smollen.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.

