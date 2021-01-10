A look ahead at 2021

“The growth is certainly going to continue,” Evans said. “We don’t need to rush it; we just need to do it right, responsibly and keep everyone in town in mind. I do think there will be some really good opportunities for Gretna coming up.”

Evans said that with the city’s completion of the downtown renovation project in 2020, he hopes to see more community events invigorate the area.

“We’ve done the groundwork,” he said. “Now, it’d be neat to know whether there will be some activities down there to really put some energy to it. I’m looking forward to that really coming to life.”

He also hopes to see more residents get involved.

“We’d love to find a spot for them,” Evans said. “And even if we don’t have it right now, that will put your name in a folder when things come up. In the back of their minds, if they’ve thought ‘Hey, I’d really like to do that,’ all it takes is a phone call and one day they might turn out to be mayor.”

***

Gretna Public Schools’ major project of 2021 will see construction begin on the district’s second high school.