A look ahead at 2021

The City of Gretna was busy in 2020, laying the infrastructure and groundwork for many projects expected to get underway in 2021.
A half-cent sales tax passed in May 2020, paving the way for the Gretna Crossing Park project: a big ticket item on both the city’s and school district’s agenda this year.
“There’s going to be some initial work done,” Mayor Mike Evans said of the project. “We’ll start getting the financing and stuff done. Groups are starting to meet about the different areas, whether that’s the recreation center or outdoor park grading, some committees are getting together and getting things going.”
The park will be home to a recreation center and aquatics facility, to include a competition pool that will be utilized by the Gretna High School swim team.
The city also expects to hear more on the pending annexation package, which has been tied up in litigation since its approval from the Gretna City Council in 2017.
“Once we know the outcome, it’ll create a couple of paths,” Evans said. “‘Wow, we just grew’ and be prepared if that happens, and then, if we don’t, what our next steps will be.”
Gretna continues to grow rapidly, with many residential and commercial opportunities expected in 2021.
“The growth is certainly going to continue,” Evans said. “We don’t need to rush it; we just need to do it right, responsibly and keep everyone in town in mind. I do think there will be some really good opportunities for Gretna coming up.”
Evans said that with the city’s completion of the downtown renovation project in 2020, he hopes to see more community events invigorate the area.
“We’ve done the groundwork,” he said. “Now, it’d be neat to know whether there will be some activities down there to really put some energy to it. I’m looking forward to that really coming to life.”
He also hopes to see more residents get involved.
“We’d love to find a spot for them,” Evans said. “And even if we don’t have it right now, that will put your name in a folder when things come up. In the back of their minds, if they’ve thought ‘Hey, I’d really like to do that,’ all it takes is a phone call and one day they might turn out to be mayor.”
***
Gretna Public Schools’ major project of 2021 will see construction begin on the district’s second high school.
“We should see that come out of the ground and see the building taking shape,” said Superintendent Rich Beran.
Gretna’s seventh elementary school is expected to open this fall and the second phase of the Gretna Elementary School renovations, which includes the kitchen area, will get underway this summer.
iPads are expected to roll out at both middle schools this year and the addition at Gretna High School will be completed. The second phase of GHS’ outdoor project, to focus on the baseball area, will also start this year.
***
With the Gretna Public Library buildings closed for the majority of 2020, library staff had a productive year with plenty of time to weed through and further develop its collections, ramp up curbside efforts and beef up its digital services.
This week, GPL will implement a digital payment system that’s been six months in the making. The service will allow people to apply for and renew their library cards online and let the library accept credit card payments from customers.
“It will make things much more convenient for people when they’re in the library and online trying to make a payment,” said Krissy Reed, GPL director.
Children’s librarian Jennifer Lockwood has worked diligently to develop tutorials for the library’s board game collection. The tutorials are expected to launch sometime in January and can be accessed through the library’s card catalog.
“I think it’s really going to set our collection apart from others,” Reed said.
A digital magazine service is another expected addition to library service this spring.
“It’ll be a good way to start the new year with some good, exciting changes and things to look forward to,” Reed said. “We’re hoping for a more traditional summer program for all ages this year, but we’ll have to see. It might be a mix of digital and in person. Regardless of the circumstances, you know there’s going to be content from the library. We’re going to be thinking of new ways to reach people.”