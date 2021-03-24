Accreditation visit highlighted at recent school board meeting

Through the process, a WordArt collage was gifted to the district, highlighting the variety of words stakeholders used when reflecting on what Gretna Public Schools meant to them.

“The larger the word, the more it was stated in the interviews,” Glasshoff said.

The full report is expected to be received over the summer, though that is contingent on Cognia’s review protocols. Once received, administration will continue to look for improvement opportunities. The report may also be used in forming future board goals.

All public schools systems are required to be accredited, according to a state statute known as Rule 10. The current Rule 10 regulations require an external team visit to be conducted at least every five years.

Also its March 22 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the following resignations: of Morgan Alexander, Megan Korgie, Laura Enos and Paige Snyder.

• Approved the following contracts: Brooke Berube, Anne Gerdes, Brandon Gibson, Kevin Hermeling, Alicia Judernatz, Tim Kaldahl, Maria Mendick, Zachary Miller, Carissa Nietfeldt, Jamie Nuss, Madison Panko, Megan Pavlik, Krisha Scott, Annie Sempek, Kristin Shepard, Cassandra Stackis and Sierra Stellern.