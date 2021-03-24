Accreditation visit highlighted at recent school board meeting

Gretna Public Schools administrators updated the Board of Education on a recent Cognia accreditation visit at Monday’s school board meeting.
The visit was conducted via Zoom this year and included 3.5 days of virtual visits.
The external accreditation team talked with more than 160 people — staff, board members, administrators, students, parents and community members — offering feedback related its own standards, as well as information sought by Gretna Public Schools.
Violet Glasshoff, Assistant Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, said the findings are consistent with previous external team reviews.
Reported strengths included a supportive and well-informed Board of Education and a strong learning culture fueled by positive relationships.
“We are pleased to see that our high standards of taking care of the whole-child, our accountability philosophy, and doing what's best for kids were recognized by the team,” Glasshoff said. “One of the things that stood out was how impressed they were regarding these qualities.”
Reported areas for growth mentioned a lack of a strategic plan and tracking of data.
“We plan on looking at the opportunities for growth and will research the best course of action,” Glasshoff said.
Through the process, a WordArt collage was gifted to the district, highlighting the variety of words stakeholders used when reflecting on what Gretna Public Schools meant to them.
“The larger the word, the more it was stated in the interviews,” Glasshoff said.
The full report is expected to be received over the summer, though that is contingent on Cognia’s review protocols. Once received, administration will continue to look for improvement opportunities. The report may also be used in forming future board goals.
All public schools systems are required to be accredited, according to a state statute known as Rule 10. The current Rule 10 regulations require an external team visit to be conducted at least every five years.
Also its March 22 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the following resignations: of Morgan Alexander, Megan Korgie, Laura Enos and Paige Snyder.
• Approved the following contracts: Brooke Berube, Anne Gerdes, Brandon Gibson, Kevin Hermeling, Alicia Judernatz, Tim Kaldahl, Maria Mendick, Zachary Miller, Carissa Nietfeldt, Jamie Nuss, Madison Panko, Megan Pavlik, Krisha Scott, Annie Sempek, Kristin Shepard, Cassandra Stackis and Sierra Stellern.
• Approved and authorized a $1.5 million purchase and sale agreement for approximately 31.23 acres of property located near 168th Street and Giles Road. The property will be used for Gretna’s eighth elementary school. The land purchase was approved as part of the 2018 bond, while the school’s construction will be funded through the recent bond approved by voters in 2020.
• Approved the construction manager at risk agreement with Meco-Henne for the proposed Phase 2 of the high school athletic facility improvements.
• Approved and authorized a subdivision agreement with the City of Gretna for proposed public infrastructure improvements near the new high school site. The district is receiving a $17,000 credit back for a $171,000 payment made during the construction of Aspen Creek Middle School. GPS will apply the credit to the payment for the high school site.
• Approved and authorized an agreement for interceptor connection and wastewater service with the City of Gretna for wastewater service to the new high school site.
• Approved and authorized a water main extension agreement and payment of costs with the Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha for site development and infrastructure at Gretna’s second high school. The estimated cost of the water main extension is $580,000, though a final number will not be provided until the main is installed.
• Heard a preliminary report on the districtwide and special education budgets for the 2021-22 school year. The special education budget is expecting a 16.5% increase, mostly due to the hiring of additional staff and the opening of the new Harvest Hills Elementary School building slated for this fall. More budget information will be provided over the coming months as the district finalizes the budget for the upcoming school year.
The next regular school board meeting will be April 12 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agenda or past meeting minutes, visit gpsne.org.