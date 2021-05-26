Action-packed Camp Invention coming to Gretna

Camp Invention — a nationally-recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp — returns to Gretna this summer.

The camp is set for the week of June 7 at Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention allows children to learn about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Campers use hands-on activities to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; build confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and gain an understanding of entrepreneurship.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by the NIHF inductees. For 2021, the Recharge curriculum includes:

• Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.

• Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.