Action-packed Camp Invention coming to Gretna

Camp Invention — a nationally-recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp — returns to Gretna this summer.
The camp is set for the week of June 7 at Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention allows children to learn about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Campers use hands-on activities to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; build confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and gain an understanding of entrepreneurship.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by the NIHF inductees. For 2021, the Recharge curriculum includes:
• Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.
• Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.
• Road Rally: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water.
• SolarBot: Campers build and take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat and a fun cricket playground.
The camp will be held in person and will comply with best practice safety measures, which may include daily health screenings, the use of masks, social distancing within classrooms, providing individualized materials to limit sharing, increased sanitation practices and scheduled hygiene checks and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules.
Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves more than 130,000 students every year and partners with 1,800 schools and districts across the United States.
For more information visit invent.org/camp.