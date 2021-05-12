ALA to distribute poppies on Armed Forces Day

With Memorial Day on the horizon, the American Legion Family encourages the community to wear a red poppy on National Poppy Day: May 28, 2021, to honor the fallen and support the living heroes who have worn our nation’s uniform.
The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies to the community in the morning on Armed Forces Day: May 15. Look for them around town at locations including McKinney’s Food Center, Pinnacle Bank, Billy’s Gretna Cafe and Gretna Ace Hardware.
Everyone is encouraged to make a donation in exchange for a poppy. All donations will provide support for the future of veterans, active-duty military and their families with medical and financial needs. You can also send donations to the Gretna American Legion Auxiliary at PO Box 204, Gretna NE 68028.
“Wearing a poppy the Friday before Memorial Day is a reminder to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and is a symbol of hope for the generations to come who will answer our nation’s call to military service,” said Lindsay Brown, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 president. “It is important for Americans to remember that we have an entirely new group of veterans. Supporting them and their families is absolutely essential.”
The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by those who fought and those who continue to fight for our country following World War I. It was popularized by the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” Written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D., while serving on the front line in World War I, the poem honors soldiers killed in battle. In 1920, the poppy became the memorial flower of The American Legion Family.
The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. Members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, high school scholarships, National Poppy Day and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the USA.
To learn more about the Gretna unit, volunteer, join or donate, contact Kathy Mazur at 402-659-6689 or mazur_kathy@yahoo.com.