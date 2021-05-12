ALA to distribute poppies on Armed Forces Day

With Memorial Day on the horizon, the American Legion Family encourages the community to wear a red poppy on National Poppy Day: May 28, 2021, to honor the fallen and support the living heroes who have worn our nation’s uniform.

The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies to the community in the morning on Armed Forces Day: May 15. Look for them around town at locations including McKinney’s Food Center, Pinnacle Bank, Billy’s Gretna Cafe and Gretna Ace Hardware.

Everyone is encouraged to make a donation in exchange for a poppy. All donations will provide support for the future of veterans, active-duty military and their families with medical and financial needs. You can also send donations to the Gretna American Legion Auxiliary at PO Box 204, Gretna NE 68028.

“Wearing a poppy the Friday before Memorial Day is a reminder to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and is a symbol of hope for the generations to come who will answer our nation’s call to military service,” said Lindsay Brown, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 president. “It is important for Americans to remember that we have an entirely new group of veterans. Supporting them and their families is absolutely essential.”