Anderson earns Al Kilgore Award of Excellence

Gretna Public Schools administrator Rex Anderson was recently recognized with the Al Kilgore Award of Excellence.
The award is presented each year by the Nebraska Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development to an educator who demonstrates outstanding advocacy for education in Nebraska.
The awards honors Alvah M. Kilgore, who filled many roles at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Teachers College in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
“My father loved to teach and he taught teachers how to be better educators, to reach students,” said Kilgore’s daughter, Pat Kilgore-Meeker. “He was so passionate about what he believed education should look like and how teachers impact students that his passion and influence has been carried on throughout the past 21 years since he passed away in 1999.”
Anderson recalls taking two courses with Al Kilgore while pursuing his doctorate, including one called Instructional Improvement.
“It covered the things you think about and the research to do to be the leader of what I do now,” he said. “I learned a great deal from that class and it really set me up for what I do today.
“I’m honored by the fact that people think I do the caliber of work that I know he did.”
Anderson called Kilgore a great educator and professor, someone who was dedicated to lifelong learning and the betterment of self.
“Nobody wins an award like this without the backing of family and friends and the journey you take to arrive where you’re at in your career,” he said. “I want to thank my wife Martha for all of her support over the years, as well as my colleagues and friends.”
Now in his 42nd year in education, Anderson formerly served the Nebraska Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development as its executive director for six years, in addition to three years on the Executive Board.
Since 2005, Anderson has served as Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment for Gretna Public Schools. Before that, he served as middle school principal from 1999 to 2005.
Anderson began his teaching career in Dodge Public Schools, moving on to teach in Mead, Yutan and Millard, then becoming Peter Kiewit Middle School assistant principal in 1994.
A longtime advocate of education, Anderson said he remembers playing school as a child.
“The only thing that changed was what I wanted to be,” he said. “Once I got into middle school and high school, I discovered that I really, really liked social studies. It’s ironic that for the first 19 years, I taught just as much Spanish as I did social studies.”
