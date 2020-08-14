Anderson earns Al Kilgore Award of Excellence

Gretna Public Schools administrator Rex Anderson was recently recognized with the Al Kilgore Award of Excellence.

The award is presented each year by the Nebraska Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development to an educator who demonstrates outstanding advocacy for education in Nebraska.

The awards honors Alvah M. Kilgore, who filled many roles at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Teachers College in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

“My father loved to teach and he taught teachers how to be better educators, to reach students,” said Kilgore’s daughter, Pat Kilgore-Meeker. “He was so passionate about what he believed education should look like and how teachers impact students that his passion and influence has been carried on throughout the past 21 years since he passed away in 1999.”

Anderson recalls taking two courses with Al Kilgore while pursuing his doctorate, including one called Instructional Improvement.

“It covered the things you think about and the research to do to be the leader of what I do now,” he said. “I learned a great deal from that class and it really set me up for what I do today.

“I’m honored by the fact that people think I do the caliber of work that I know he did.”