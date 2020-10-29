Andrew La Grone, Legislature, District 49

Years district resident: 3 years
Age: 29
Occupation / Employer: Attorney, La Grone Law, LLC.
Elected offices held: Senator, Jan. 2019–present.
Sen. Andrew La Grone is seeking four more years as District 49 representative in the Nebraska Legislature.
The incumbent assumed the role in 2019, after he was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the vacancy left by then Sen. John Murante, who was elected Nebraska Treasurer in the 2018 election.
Founder of his own lawn firm — La Grone Law, LLC. — La Grone holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He is a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and recently finished a two-year term as president of the Gretna Optimists Club.
La Grone believes his priorities align well with Nebraskans: emphasizing property tax relief, education and supporting law enforcement.
“There are really two major issues we’re looking at,” La Grone said. “First and foremost is getting our economy back on track. We can do that through ensuring people keep more of their own money.
“We’ve got a great start with the property tax package we passed last session,” he said, referring to LB1107, which provides a state income tax credit to residents.
La Grone also aims to support law enforcement. He opposes the idea of defunding police, rather aiming to ensure they have the tools and funds necessary to protect the communities they serve.
“I share our community values and I’m going to fight on those that I mentioned, to ensure we have the policies to get our economy back on track and ensuring we support the men and women who keep our communities safe,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!