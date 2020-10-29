Andrew La Grone, Legislature, District 49

Years district resident: 3 years

Age: 29

Occupation / Employer: Attorney, La Grone Law, LLC.

Elected offices held: Senator, Jan. 2019–present.

Sen. Andrew La Grone is seeking four more years as District 49 representative in the Nebraska Legislature.

The incumbent assumed the role in 2019, after he was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the vacancy left by then Sen. John Murante, who was elected Nebraska Treasurer in the 2018 election.

Founder of his own lawn firm — La Grone Law, LLC. — La Grone holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He is a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and recently finished a two-year term as president of the Gretna Optimists Club.

La Grone believes his priorities align well with Nebraskans: emphasizing property tax relief, education and supporting law enforcement.