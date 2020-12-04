Angel Tree donors needed

The Optimist Angel Tree is up at Pinnacle Bank, 817 Village Square.

Members of the community interested in participating are asked to stop by the bank during bank hours — Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon — to select an ornament off the tree.

Each ornament represents a boy or girl in the Gretna community in need of gifts this year. The ornament tells the age of the child and can be checked out with a bank teller.

The gifts of approximately $25 must be wrapped and returned to the bank by Dec. 14. Santa will deliver the presents that following weekend.

The Angel Tree is an annual fundraiser held by the Gretna Optimist Club in partnership with Pinnacle Bank Gretna.

Organizers anticipate a greater number of children in need this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

