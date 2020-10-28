Angie Lauritsen, Mayor, Gretna

Angie Lauritsen is ready to hit the ground running if she’s elected as Gretna mayor Nov. 3.

She says what happens in the next six months alone will greatly affect Gretna’s future, with word expected on the outstanding annexation and some retirements coming at Gretna City Hall.

“There’s a lot we need to plan for,” Lauritsen said. “There will be a lot of challenging things, as far as city government goes.”

In the long-term, Lauritsen wants to focus on growth management, particularly what the city is going to look like. Plans should be in place, particularly for road design, which has been a hurdle in the past, she said.

“Sarpy County is really working hard to build out some of those roads around Gretna, but we’re growing faster than our infrastructure is,” she said.

Heavily involved since she and her husband, Jason, moved to Gretna, Lauritsen built the Hometown Hero banner program and helped form the Chamber’s business development committee, which connects local business owners with the City of Gretna.