Angie Lauritsen, Mayor, Gretna

Angie Lauritsen is ready to hit the ground running if she’s elected as Gretna mayor Nov. 3.
She says what happens in the next six months alone will greatly affect Gretna’s future, with word expected on the outstanding annexation and some retirements coming at Gretna City Hall.
“There’s a lot we need to plan for,” Lauritsen said. “There will be a lot of challenging things, as far as city government goes.”
In the long-term, Lauritsen wants to focus on growth management, particularly what the city is going to look like. Plans should be in place, particularly for road design, which has been a hurdle in the past, she said.
“Sarpy County is really working hard to build out some of those roads around Gretna, but we’re growing faster than our infrastructure is,” she said.
Heavily involved since she and her husband, Jason, moved to Gretna, Lauritsen built the Hometown Hero banner program and helped form the Chamber’s business development committee, which connects local business owners with the City of Gretna.
A mother of three, she currently sits on the Concord Mediation Center and Lift Up Sarpy boards and has helped write legislative policy for Survivor’s Rising and the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation. She has graduated from both the Leadership Sarpy and Leadership Nebraska programs.
Lauritsen believes that depth of experience is what makes her a strong candidate.
“I have the experience with being on the council for the last four years,” she said. “I have been involved in the community since I moved here. I am a community organizer. I am exploring ways to get our residents more engaged in our community.”
“On City Council, it wasn’t unheard of for me to work 20 hours a week. It was a commitment that I’ve taken very seriously and I devote a lot of time to it. That won’t change. I think the residents can have that comfort in knowing I will work extremely hard for them. I will be a mayor they will be proud to have represent them at the local and state level.”
