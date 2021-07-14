Annexation officially moving forward after court denies county's appeal

The Nebraska Supreme Court and Nebraska Court of Appeals announced Tuesday its overruling of Sarpy County’s appeal for a rehearing regarding the years-long legal battle over the City of Gretna’s annexation package.

Proposed in late 2017, the annexation includes nearly 3,000 acres and thousands of new residents. Landmarks like Sapp Bros. and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch will officially be inside city limits, as will subdivisions such as Standing Stone and Lincoln Place.

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City of Gretna in late May, reversing a district court decision that had originally sided with the county, which claimed that Gretna could not legally annex agricultural land in its sweep to bring the city limits to Interstate 80.

Following the ruling, Sarpy County filed a rehearing request on June 7.

"This would be our next step in the appeal process," Chief Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said earlier this week. "We want to exhaust all of our options with regards to the appeal."

Now that the appeal has been denied, the city will take steps to move forward with the annexation.