Arbor Day Poster Contest winners
This year, area businesses sponsored the Arbor Day Poster Contest facilitated annually by the Gretna Arbor Society.

The contest is open to fifth graders throughout Gretna Public Schools. This year’s theme was “Plant Trees For a Healthy Life.”

The business sponsors paid for the Walmart gift cards, awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners from each elementary school. All winners were recognized April 29 in a ceremony at Thomas Elementary School.

First-place winners received a $20 gift card; second place received $15 gift cards and third place received $10 gift cards.

This year, all first-place winners will have their posted displayed in the following sponsor business for 30 days:

Thomas Elementary School — Dynamic Physical Therapy.

20210505_gb_art5

Jaden Bumgardner attained third place among Squire John Thomas Elementary School winners for the Gretna Arbor Society’s 2021 Poster Contest. Not in attendance were Daleini Marcoux, first, and Mya Hallgren, second. 

Palisades Elementary — Backyard Playworld.

20210505_gb_art4

Palisades Elementary School winners for the Gretna Arbor Society’s 2021 Poster Contest. From left: first, Cooper Bartling; second, Kate Shearer; third, Madalyn Sakalosky.

Whitetail Elementary — Gretna Auto Outlet.

20210505_gb_art3

Whitetail Creek Elementary School winners for the Gretna Arbor Society’s 2021 Poster Contest. From left: first, Aubrey Mueting; second, Grace Slechta (not pictured); third, Kai Chaney.

Gretna Elementary — F & M Bank.

20210505_gb_art2

Gretna Elementary School winners for the Gretna Arbor Society’s 2021 Poster Contest. From left: first, Tatum Wright; second, Natalie Boozikee; third, Kayla Jo Selby.

Aspen Creek — Gretna Chiropractic PC.

20210505_gb_art6

Aspen Creek Elementary School winners for the Gretna Arbor Society’s 2021 Poster Contest. From left: first, Shaylee Carnes (not pictured); second, Taylor La Rock; third, Payton Stockstill.

Falling Waters — Makovicka Physical Therapy.

20210505_gb_art1

Falling Waters Elementary School winners for the Gretna Arbor Society’s 2021 Poster Contest. The contest is open to fifth graders throughout Gretna Public Schools. This year’s theme was “Plant Trees For a Healthy Life.” All winners were recognized April 29 in a ceremony at Thomas Elementary School. From left: first, Emmalynn Naylor; second, Garrett Wegener; third, Alice Snyder.

Grand Prize Winner — Top Gun Carpet Care Specialist.

20210505_gb_art7

Cooper Bartling of Palisades Elementary School was named the overall winner in the 2021 Poster Contest put on by the Gretna Arbor Society. 
