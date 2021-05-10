Arbor Day Poster Contest winners

This year, area businesses sponsored the Arbor Day Poster Contest facilitated annually by the Gretna Arbor Society.

The contest is open to fifth graders throughout Gretna Public Schools. This year’s theme was “Plant Trees For a Healthy Life.”

The business sponsors paid for the Walmart gift cards, awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners from each elementary school. All winners were recognized April 29 in a ceremony at Thomas Elementary School.

First-place winners received a $20 gift card; second place received $15 gift cards and third place received $10 gift cards.

This year, all first-place winners will have their posted displayed in the following sponsor business for 30 days:

Thomas Elementary School — Dynamic Physical Therapy.

Palisades Elementary — Backyard Playworld.

Whitetail Elementary — Gretna Auto Outlet.

Gretna Elementary — F & M Bank.

Aspen Creek — Gretna Chiropractic PC.

Falling Waters — Makovicka Physical Therapy.

Grand Prize Winner — Top Gun Carpet Care Specialist.

