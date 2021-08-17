Aspiring Eagle Scout hosts packing party for Back-To-School Giveaway

“They seemed really important and kind of helped lead me as a first year, getting used to the environment of the Troop,” Carper said. “I thought that was really cool. Ever since I joined, I wanted to be an Eagle Scout someday.”

As he got older, the Eagle Scout rank also appealed to Carper, who wished to add the honor to his college applications.

“A lot of thanks to go out, especially to the church and to Rachel for their help with this,” Carper said. “I don’t know any of them, but thanks to all the donors that gave the supplies we need and to the adult leadership in the troop for really pushing me along.”

Scoutmaster Paul Wasalaski, in particular.

“He’s a gem,” Jackson’s mother, Kendra, said of Wasalaski. “He’s been a constant encouragement and he’s done everything he can to help Jack achieve Eagle.”

Carper has a few merit badges to finish before his Eagle Scout is complete. He hopes to complete them by the end of the year, incorporating his Court of Honor with his high school graduation next spring.

“Jack did wonderful with his Eagle,” said Eastman, Dragon’s Closet organizer. “I could not have been prouder of him. He really took charge.”

