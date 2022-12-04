At-risk moms in metro area to get help from network of health workers

The Omaha Community Foundation will lead an effort to build a network of community health workers who will help at-risk moms and their babies have good birth outcomes.

The aim is to train community health workers to identify at-risk moms and connect them with needed resources, said Anne Meysenburg, the foundation’s director of community investment.

CHI Health brought the program to Nebraska by partnering with the Pathways Community HUB Institute, a national nonprofit group that developed an effective model to help communities work together to support underserved populations.

In its role as a hub, Meysenburg said, the foundation will contract with nonprofit agencies that hire community health workers. The hub will train the workers, provide support and track outcomes.

“If we’re doing this right, the pregnant people won’t even know the hub exists,” Meysenburg said. “They’ll just know they’re getting support.”

CHI Health and Nebraska’s three Medicaid managed care providers — Health Blue Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and United HealthCare — announced in May that each would contribute $250,000 to fund the hub’s operations for the first two years.

CHI Health officials said at the time that data shows that underserved and at-risk women have higher rates of pregnancy complications and higher infant mortality rates. In Omaha, Black mothers experience higher rates of preterm birth, and Black infants have a higher mortality rate in the first year of life than infants of other races.

The hub will begin enrolling this spring.