Auxiliary blood drive collects 66 units

Donors reaching a gallon level were: Suzanne Lehan (3 gallons), William Kirchner (4 gallons), Myron Deterding (15 gallons) and Teresa Roll (5 gallons.)

Volunteers phoning donors were Linda Gillispie, Peggy Cherveny, Irene Harris, Cece Marquis, Mary Mau, Kathy Mazur, Cindy Moore, Charlotte Pfeffer, Bernice Schnack and Kathy Iske. Ladies working on Monday were Linda Gillispie, Peggy Cherveny, Kathy Mazur, Charlotte Pfeffer and Kathy Iske.

The Carpenters Union crew of fifteen men helped remove tables and chairs from are big room so the Red Cross could set-up their equipment. Thanks guys, you were life savers and very much appreciated,

FYI: We had 21 donors deferred on low iron count, so please watch your iron intake. A few years ago, we had fifteen deferred.

The next community blood drive will be held at the American Legion on July 12 and the Auxiliary will host another drive on Nov. 8.

Thanks to all the donors and volunteers for your time. May God bless you all and to our community.

KATHY ISKE

Coordinator

