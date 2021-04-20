 Skip to main content
Auxiliary blood drive collects 66 units
The April 12 community blood drive, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 at the Legion Club, collected 66 units of blood desperately needed for patients. These units will help 198 patients. Great job donors!

Willing donors were Clyde Comstock, Sherry Newland, Dirk Zwart, Gene Schwarting, Therese Campbell, Davin Clayton ,Shannon Hildabrand, Allen Wilde, Laura Geisinger, Jeanne Krajicek, Michael Laughlin, Sandra Scheef, Larry Scheef, John Krance, Donita Potter, Suzanne Lehan, Helen Krajicek, William Kirchner, Kristin Gaebel, Janice Wear, Myron Deterding, Lynda Arnold, Laverne Potter, Kristina Reed, Jennifer Lockwood, Jerome Skrdla, Janet Davis, Terry Landsvork, Rebecca Stauffer, Debra Mann, Amy Beran, Matt Anderson, Scott Knipp, Angela Lauritsen, Anton Vanek, Teresa Roll, Jason Pfenning, Sonya Shaw, Geni Evans, Anita Prince, Karryn Wilcox, Marla Wohldmann, Caitlin Wilsey, Wayne Gundvaldson, Ron Liermann, Scott Wagner, Julie Miller, Joseph Bac, Lori Wagner, Maryjo Coufal, Michael Schmid, Douglas Coufal, Alan Wineinger, Kristin McGregor, Ethel Filmer, Roxanne Wheeler, Grace Coufal, Deb Boan, Virginia Giebelhaus, Gail Soe, Sheena Stahlnecker, Mathew Ramm, Carrie Meyer, Ellen Kay McClanahan, Doug Jones, Gabriel Ronk, Shari Horn, Allison Butterfield, Janell Ronk, Hy Trek, Kent Johansen, Sharon Laughin, Sara Clegg, Debra Edwards, Bill Gillespie, Terry Dolnicek, Janelle Schwartzkopf, Scott Erlenbusch, Patricia Gottsch, Tracy Gunter, Tammy Haberer, Theresa Guliza and Ken Taylor.

Donors reaching a gallon level were: Suzanne Lehan (3 gallons), William Kirchner (4 gallons), Myron Deterding (15 gallons) and Teresa Roll (5 gallons.)

Volunteers phoning donors were Linda Gillispie, Peggy Cherveny, Irene Harris, Cece Marquis, Mary Mau, Kathy Mazur, Cindy Moore, Charlotte Pfeffer, Bernice Schnack and Kathy Iske. Ladies working on Monday were Linda Gillispie, Peggy Cherveny, Kathy Mazur, Charlotte Pfeffer and Kathy Iske.

The Carpenters Union crew of fifteen men helped remove tables and chairs from are big room so the Red Cross could set-up their equipment. Thanks guys, you were life savers and very much appreciated,

FYI: We had 21 donors deferred on low iron count, so please watch your iron intake. A few years ago, we had fifteen deferred.

The next community blood drive will be held at the American Legion on July 12 and the Auxiliary will host another drive on Nov. 8.

Thanks to all the donors and volunteers for your time. May God bless you all and to our community.

KATHY ISKE

Coordinator

