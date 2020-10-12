Ava's Army celebrates selection as a beneficiary in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program

Ava’s Army has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of November in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local nonprofits.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in November 2019, facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities customers live and work. Ava’s Army was selected as the November beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located at 17810 Welch Plaza in Omaha.

Ava’s Army will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red “My Heart” Reusable Bag is purchased at this location during November, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

Ava’s Army is a nonprofit organization that exists as a sidekick partner to Sammy’s Superheroes. The mission of Ava’s Army is to fund life saving research for children who have been diagnosed with pediatric leukemia.

The organization was founded in honor of Ava Reinert, a Gretna student, who overcame leukemia in 2017 at four years old.

Learn more about Ava’s Army at sammyssuperheroes.org/sidekicks/avas-army.html.

For more information on the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.

