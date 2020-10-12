 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ava's Army celebrates selection as a beneficiary in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program
0 comments

Ava's Army celebrates selection as a beneficiary in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program

20191204_gb_ava1

Ava Reinert was disagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia on March 27, 2017. She was four years old.

 Photo courtesy of Amanda Reinert

Ava’s Army has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of November in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local nonprofits.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in November 2019, facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities customers live and work. Ava’s Army was selected as the November beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located at 17810 Welch Plaza in Omaha.

Ava’s Army will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red “My Heart” Reusable Bag is purchased at this location during November, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

Ava’s Army is a nonprofit organization that exists as a sidekick partner to Sammy’s Superheroes. The mission of Ava’s Army is to fund life saving research for children who have been diagnosed with pediatric leukemia.

The organization was founded in honor of Ava Reinert, a Gretna student, who overcame leukemia in 2017 at four years old.

Learn more about Ava’s Army at sammyssuperheroes.org/sidekicks/avas-army.html.

For more information on the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert