Board approves $67.3 million budget for 2020–21

Gretna Public Schools property tax levy will remain largely unchanged after the GPS Board of Education approved a $67.3 million operating budget for the 2020–21 school year.

Cash reserve will bring the total budget to $72.6 million, an 8.2% increase over last year.

Though the budget has increased, the property tax levy grows by less than half a cent to $1.415923 per $100 of valuation.

For the owner of a $200,000 home, this will mean school taxes of $2,831.85.

More than 81% of the budget goes to personnel and staffing, with 18.14% going to operations. This year, the district opened a new building, adding 24 teaching positions and one administrator position.

Overall district property valuation grew at nearly 11% last year, coming in at $3.2 billion.

Also at its Sept. 14 meeting, the Board of Education:

• Gave final approval to a new board policy implementing a procedure for complaints of sexual harassment. The policy, per federal and state guidelines, details a formal process for complaints.