Board approves $67.3 million budget for 2020–21

Gretna Public Schools property tax levy will remain largely unchanged after the GPS Board of Education approved a $67.3 million operating budget for the 2020–21 school year.
Cash reserve will bring the total budget to $72.6 million, an 8.2% increase over last year.
Though the budget has increased, the property tax levy grows by less than half a cent to $1.415923 per $100 of valuation.
For the owner of a $200,000 home, this will mean school taxes of $2,831.85.
More than 81% of the budget goes to personnel and staffing, with 18.14% going to operations. This year, the district opened a new building, adding 24 teaching positions and one administrator position.
Overall district property valuation grew at nearly 11% last year, coming in at $3.2 billion.
Also at its Sept. 14 meeting, the Board of Education:
• Gave final approval to a new board policy implementing a procedure for complaints of sexual harassment. The policy, per federal and state guidelines, details a formal process for complaints.
• Approved the purchase of a new bus with handicap lift. The purchase will be partially funded by a grant, after which the cost to the district totals $96,625. The bus will replace the oldest bus in the fleet.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.
