Board approves new elementary boundaries as Harvest Hills opening approaches

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to possible approval and authorization to execute an interlocal cooperation agreement with Sarpy County for proposed public infrastructure improvements near the new high school site. This includes improvements on 180th Street and Lincoln Road. The project cost is estimated at $6.77 million, $1.5 million which the school district is responsible for. As development occurs, the district expects to be reimbursed for 50% of the estimated $647,000 cost for the Lincoln Road project. The $647,000 is part of the $1.5 million cost to GPS.