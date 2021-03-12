Board approves new elementary boundaries as Harvest Hills opening approaches

The opening of a new elementary school means another boundary change for Gretna’s younger residents.
Gretna’s seventh elementary school — Harvest Hills — will open in the fall at 19125 Fir St., thus prompting a change in elementary school boundaries for the 2021–22 school year.
The boundaries were approved March 8 by the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education.
Neighborhoods slated to attend Harvest Hills are Country Estates, Forest Run, Green Acres, Harvest Hills, Hidden Hollow, Highlands Ridge, Lakeview, Lyman Highlands, Pebblebrooke, southeast area (south of Highway 370 and north of Interstate 80), southeast area (south of Interstate 80), Seven Hills, Standing Stone, southwest area (south of Interstate 80 and west of Highway 31), The Summit, Thousand Oaks, Triple R and Westridge Farms.
Many of the new school’s students will be current attendees of Thomas Elementary, including residents of Country Estates, Forest Run, Green Acres, Harvest Hills, Hidden Hollow, Highlands Ridge, Lakeview, Lyman Highlands, Standing Stone, The Summit, Thousand Oaks, Triple R and Westridge Farms.
Pebblebrooke residents will move from Aspen Creek Elementary to Harvest Hills.
Amber Vista and Santa Fe Pointe students will move from Aspen Creek to Gretna Elementary.
Residents of Seven Hills — and those living west of Highway 6/31 and south of Interstate 80 — will move from Gretna Elementary to Harvest Hills.
All boundary changes will take effect in August at the start of the 2021–22 school year.
Board members said school administration considers transportation, location and capacity numbers when rearranging boundaries.
An interactive map of the current and newly-approved boundaries can be found under the “Registration” tab at gpsne.org.
Also at its March 8 meeting, the Board of Education:
• Approved the retirements of Jo Burson and Dan Hotovy.
• Approved the resignations of Alicia Elsenpeter, Jana Rowe and Morgan Bruhn.
• Approved the contracts of Alyssa Beeson, Treven Cerveny, Kelsey Clark, Tiffany Conrad, Thomas Ervin, Kyle Francois, Isabella Grantham, Allison Hall, Amy Kennedy, Marlando Sparks and Kristen Tex-Lomax.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the findings and recommendations of the selection committee for the position of Construction Manager at Risk for the proposed phase 2 high school athletic facility improvements. A contract with Meco-Henne Contracting Inc. was approved.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to possible approval and authorization to execute an interlocal cooperation agreement with Sarpy County for proposed public infrastructure improvements near the new high school site. This includes improvements on 180th Street and Lincoln Road. The project cost is estimated at $6.77 million, $1.5 million which the school district is responsible for. As development occurs, the district expects to be reimbursed for 50% of the estimated $647,000 cost for the Lincoln Road project. The $647,000 is part of the $1.5 million cost to GPS.
• Received a preliminary report on kindergarten numbers. After kindergarten roundup, 473 of a potential 580 students had registered to begin kindergarten in the fall. Last year, GPS had 497 kindergartners. School administration expects more than 500 kindergartners this year.
The board also heard a construction update before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agenda or past meeting minutes, visit gpsne.org.