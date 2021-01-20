Board of Eduation reorganizes, receives MTSS update

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Administration swore in its three recently-elected members for another term on Jan. 11.
Kyle Janssen, Rick Hollendieck and Dawn Stock took the oath of office before the board elected its 2021 officers: President David Gulizia, Vice President Rick Hollendieck, Secretary Dawn Stock and Treasurer Ann Wright.
Gulizia then appointed the following committees: Building and Grounds — Rick Hollendieck, Mark Hauptman and Kyle Janssen; Transportation — Ann Wright, Mark Hauptman and Rick Hollendieck; Americanism — Dawn Stock, David Gulizia, and Ann Wright.
The board also heard a report on the ongoing implementation of MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support), a framework of interventions and supports that help school staff address both academic and behavioral challenges.
Already a few years in, the district anticipates the full process will take about eight to 10 years to successfully integrate all three tiers of support. Staff hope to build a solid foundation at the primary support level before piloting and delving into more targeted tactics like self-monitoring, with the final goal to offer individualized behavioral plans for students.
When first researching the program, Director of Student Services Roger Miller said staff found they were already doing a lot of the things outlined by MTSS. The goal, “to bring that all under one umbrella.”
Building liaisons have been incorporated in the process, as staff work to serve “the whole student.”
Gretna Public Schools has adopted “GPS — Give kindness, Practice accountability and Stay safe” as its MTSS acronym.
In a world where we teach students reading and other skills, staff ask why instead of teaching them to behave, we punish. This year, GPS is placing heavy focus on offering specific positive feedback to students who meet expectations.
Also at its Jan. 11 meeting, the board:
• Selected Pinnacle Bank as the official depository of the district.
• Authorized the superintendent or his designee to apply for federal/state funds and grants.
• Appointed Rick Hollendieck, Dawn Stock and David Gulizia to serve on the teacher negotiation team and Kyle Janssen, Mark Hauptman and Ann Wright to serve on the administrator negotiation team.
• Approved the resignation of Grace Moore and the retirements of Jeanne Fielder and Deb Siemers at the end of the 2020–21 school year.
• Approved an additional 38.5 FTE (full time equivalent) staff for the 2021–22 school year: 13 elementary classroom teachers, one elementary principal, 7.5 elementary specialists (music teacher, library/media, PE teacher, art teacher, reading teacher, counselor, technology teacher and HAL teacher), three high school classroom teachers, 11 special education teachers, one school psychologist, one special education coordinator and one central office administrator.
• Gave second round approval for the 2021–22 Gretna High School Curriculum Handbook.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to selecting the Construction Manager at Risk method of construction delivery for the proposed phase 2 athletic facility improvements at Gretna High School under the Political Subdivisions Construction Alternatives Act, and adopted the CM@R selection criteria and the point values. The project is expected to begin this summer.
The board also heard reports on human relations and board goals before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.
— Rachel George