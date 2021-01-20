Board of Eduation reorganizes, receives MTSS update

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Administration swore in its three recently-elected members for another term on Jan. 11.

Kyle Janssen, Rick Hollendieck and Dawn Stock took the oath of office before the board elected its 2021 officers: President David Gulizia, Vice President Rick Hollendieck, Secretary Dawn Stock and Treasurer Ann Wright.

Gulizia then appointed the following committees: Building and Grounds — Rick Hollendieck, Mark Hauptman and Kyle Janssen; Transportation — Ann Wright, Mark Hauptman and Rick Hollendieck; Americanism — Dawn Stock, David Gulizia, and Ann Wright.

The board also heard a report on the ongoing implementation of MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support), a framework of interventions and supports that help school staff address both academic and behavioral challenges.

Already a few years in, the district anticipates the full process will take about eight to 10 years to successfully integrate all three tiers of support. Staff hope to build a solid foundation at the primary support level before piloting and delving into more targeted tactics like self-monitoring, with the final goal to offer individualized behavioral plans for students.