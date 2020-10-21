Bowling to join winter sport offerings

Gretna High School joins more than 30 Nebraska schools offering bowling as a sport this year.
The addition of competitive bowling to the winter roster was approved Oct. 12 by the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education.
“It’s definitely a unique one,” said Sierra Johnson, a Palisades Elementary preschool teacher who will coach the team. “I feel like it’s a sport you don’t really think about, but there are quite a bit of people that do compete in leagues around the community.
“It’s exciting that it’s finally getting recognized as a sport and not just a pastime.”
GHS will compete in a Metro-only tournament, followed by district and state events. Of the 32 schools adding bowling this year, 11 are Metro conference schools.
“I bowled in high school in Lincoln and this is my first year teaching in Gretna, and in general,” Johnson said. “I had shared that I had collegiately bowled at Hastings College. I was pretty interested and just kind of shared that I am a bowler and have bowled since I was 3, and that it sounded pretty fun.”
Practices will begin in November and will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays at The MARK in Elkhorn.
Johnson plans to hold tryouts, with the potential for both boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams of seven members each — 28 total — if the interest is there.
“It does kind of give out an opportunity to do something different,” Johnson said. “For those people who really find it interesting, it gives them more of an opportunity to be in it more than every once in a while.”
Bowling was previously a club sport at the high school level.
In Nebraska in 2018, 900 students competed in the club bowling season, with 88% of those participants not involved in any other varsity sport at their school.
“I’m looking forward to seeing this grow in the community as a sport,” Johnson said. “Having it actually recognized makes it a big deal for the students. Seeing that, and just growing their talent in the sport. It’s definitely one you can do your whole life and there’s always room to improve.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!