Bowling to join winter sport offerings

Gretna High School joins more than 30 Nebraska schools offering bowling as a sport this year.

The addition of competitive bowling to the winter roster was approved Oct. 12 by the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education.

“It’s definitely a unique one,” said Sierra Johnson, a Palisades Elementary preschool teacher who will coach the team. “I feel like it’s a sport you don’t really think about, but there are quite a bit of people that do compete in leagues around the community.

“It’s exciting that it’s finally getting recognized as a sport and not just a pastime.”

GHS will compete in a Metro-only tournament, followed by district and state events. Of the 32 schools adding bowling this year, 11 are Metro conference schools.

“I bowled in high school in Lincoln and this is my first year teaching in Gretna, and in general,” Johnson said. “I had shared that I had collegiately bowled at Hastings College. I was pretty interested and just kind of shared that I am a bowler and have bowled since I was 3, and that it sounded pretty fun.”

Practices will begin in November and will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays at The MARK in Elkhorn.