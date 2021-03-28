 Skip to main content
Brown, Imig honored on NAIA awards lists
Brown, Imig honored on NAIA awards lists

Two Gretna natives were recognized March 25 on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' All-American awards lists.

Morningside College’s senior center Trey Brown and senior guard Zac Imig were honored. Brown was a second-team honoree, and Imig was tabbed honorable mention.

Brown, garnering his first All-American award, was part of two national statistical top 10s. His 304 rebounds stood fourth, and his 11.259 boards per contest average were seventh-best. He was also part of the first 20 in defensive caroms per outing (7.852 — No. 14), offensive rebounds per appearance (3.407), and field goal accuracy (62.5% — No. 20).

Imig earned his third successive honorable mention tag. The GPAC's Defensive Player of the Year wound up ninth in assists (136) on the final NAIA numbers.

