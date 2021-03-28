Brown, Imig honored on NAIA awards lists

Two Gretna natives were recognized March 25 on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' All-American awards lists.
Morningside College’s senior center Trey Brown and senior guard Zac Imig were honored. Brown was a second-team honoree, and Imig was tabbed honorable mention.
Brown, garnering his first All-American award, was part of two national statistical top 10s. His 304 rebounds stood fourth, and his 11.259 boards per contest average were seventh-best. He was also part of the first 20 in defensive caroms per outing (7.852 — No. 14), offensive rebounds per appearance (3.407), and field goal accuracy (62.5% — No. 20).
Imig earned his third successive honorable mention tag. The GPAC's Defensive Player of the Year wound up ninth in assists (136) on the final NAIA numbers.