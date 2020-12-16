Brown named Basketball Player of the Week

Trey Brown of Gretna was named Basketball Player of the Week by the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Hauff Mid-America Sports for the contests played Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.
The Morningside College center averaged 20.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game last week in a pair of Mustang wings.
For the week, he was 15-27 from the floor (56%) and made 11-14 free throws (79%).
In a win over Dordt University, he scored 26 and pulled down 19 rebounds. He followed that up with another double-double at Midland University with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
