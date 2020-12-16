 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown named Basketball Player of the Week
0 comments

Brown named Basketball Player of the Week

Trey Brown of Gretna was named Basketball Player of the Week by the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Hauff Mid-America Sports for the contests played Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

The Morningside College center averaged 20.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game last week in a pair of Mustang wings.

For the week, he was 15-27 from the floor (56%) and made 11-14 free throws (79%).

In a win over Dordt University, he scored 26 and pulled down 19 rebounds. He followed that up with another double-double at Midland University with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet-A-Teacher
Gretna

Meet-A-Teacher

Meet Tori Sykes, eighth grade science teacher at Aspen Creek Middle School.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert