Brown named Basketball Player of the Week

Trey Brown of Gretna was named Basketball Player of the Week by the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Hauff Mid-America Sports for the contests played Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

The Morningside College center averaged 20.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game last week in a pair of Mustang wings.

For the week, he was 15-27 from the floor (56%) and made 11-14 free throws (79%).

In a win over Dordt University, he scored 26 and pulled down 19 rebounds. He followed that up with another double-double at Midland University with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.