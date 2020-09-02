Campus Notes

Michael David Stage is one of two University of Nebraska–Lincoln graduating seniors who have been named Chancellor’s Scholars. Stage is a German and biological sciences major in the College of Arts and Sciences. He is the son of Dave and Lois Stage.

Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

Morningside College senior men’s basketball student-athlete Zach Imig is the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s nominee for the male National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Emil S. Liston award. Imig has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a biopsychology major. The national winners will be announced during the NAIA National Awards Day Sept. 15.

