CAR donates dog toys to JAVELAN

A recent Gretna-area youth service project is receiving national attention.
Shiloh Bothwell — a student at Gretna Middle School — coordinated the project as this year’s president of the Children of the American Revolution’s Fort Crook Society, playing off the national Children of the American Revolution president’s project: Support Our Brave and Noble Patriots, which raised funds for Pets for Vets.
Members of the Fort Crook Society, and its sponsor — Daughters of the American Revolution’s Major Isaac Sadler La Belle Vue Chapter — used flannel strips to craft 92 dog toys for donation. They found the instructions in a YouTube video.
“She wanted to do something with dogs, number one, because of the national project, and also because she’d love to have a dog,” said Mary Kay Bothwell, Shiloh’s grandmother and member of the DAR.
The toys were donated to JAVELAN at a recent cornhole tournament fundraiser for the organization, held March 6 in memory of Maj. Jeff Boyden at Gretna American Legion Post 216. JAVELAN works to provide service dogs and training to veterans in need.
JAVELAN sold some of the dog toys for open donation at the event, with plans for others to be given as graduation gifts to dogs sponsored by the program, funded by the proceeds raised at the cornhold tournament.
The project will receive a national community service award through the Junior Achievement Awards.
The Fort Crook Society — organized in 2002 — is open to Omaha metro-area youth under the age of 21 years old who are lineally descended from someone who rendered material aid to the cause of American independence, whether a soldier, sailor, civil officer or recognized patriot. Membership is renewed annually, with an option of paying for a lifetime membership (good until the member ages out) at any time.
The society is run by the members, who are assisted as needed by an adult volunteer in that same position.
“It’s a wonderful organization to teach these children to serve their community in different ways,” Bothwell said.
For more information, email fortcrooknscar@gmail.com.