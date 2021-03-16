CAR donates dog toys to JAVELAN

A recent Gretna-area youth service project is receiving national attention.

Shiloh Bothwell — a student at Gretna Middle School — coordinated the project as this year’s president of the Children of the American Revolution’s Fort Crook Society, playing off the national Children of the American Revolution president’s project: Support Our Brave and Noble Patriots, which raised funds for Pets for Vets.

Members of the Fort Crook Society, and its sponsor — Daughters of the American Revolution’s Major Isaac Sadler La Belle Vue Chapter — used flannel strips to craft 92 dog toys for donation. They found the instructions in a YouTube video.

“She wanted to do something with dogs, number one, because of the national project, and also because she’d love to have a dog,” said Mary Kay Bothwell, Shiloh’s grandmother and member of the DAR.

The toys were donated to JAVELAN at a recent cornhole tournament fundraiser for the organization, held March 6 in memory of Maj. Jeff Boyden at Gretna American Legion Post 216. JAVELAN works to provide service dogs and training to veterans in need.