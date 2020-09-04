Celebrate Tree Planting Month in Gretna

September is Tree Planting Month in Gretna.
Gretna Mayor Jim Timmerman issued a proclamation declaring September as Gretna’s Tree Planting Month, urging “all Gretna citizens to join in a citywide effort to raise awareness of the importance of trees and to support our community’s forestry program.
To increase enthusiasm for the community and to celebrate tree planting, during the month of September, a unique “2020 Fall Tree of the Year” competition has been created for Gretna neighbors.
The Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board) is looking for the best tree evergreen or deciduous to plant this fall in the City of Gretna or neighboring school district. The Gretna Tree Board members will be judging this contest and the winner will receive a free tree from Great Plains Nursery. Arrangements will be made for pick up and guidance will be provided during planting.
All applications must be emailed to the following address jlkeepers45@gmail.com and must be dated no later than the Sept. 28.
Winning team pictures will be submitted to the local newspaper. If the winning submission is outstanding, the winning team will be featured in the Nebraska Arborists Association December quarterly newsletter and also sent to the Nebraska Forest Service and the Arbor Day Foundation as part of the Gretna’s application for the Arbor Day Tree City USA Growth Award for 2020. Only six Nebraska Cities won the award for 2019.
- Rules for the competition:
- Team Name: Let’s be creative
- Contact Person:
- Email Address:
- Contact Phone Number:
- Tree Nominated:
- Reasons for the nomination: Creativity is important
Submit all questions about the competition to Jim Keepers at 402-618-8837, 402-332-0715 or email at jlkeepers45@gmail.com.
So teams let’s get out and see who in the local Gretna City/School Community can come up with Gretna “Fall Tree of the Year” for September 2020.
Remember “An Arborist Takes care of a Tree for Life.”
Free Tree Drive-Thru
Event to be held on the 12th of September, at Gretna Middle School starting at 11 am. Tree, mulch and tree guards will be given out. More details will follow in the Sept. 9 issue.
