The Knights of Columbus Gretna Council #10047 will host a wild game feed May 1 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St.

Gretna High School’s powerlifting team earned its first ever trophy at the state meet March 13. The girls team took second place overall at the Nebraska State Powerlifting Championships at Midland University.