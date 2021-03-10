 Skip to main content
Chamber presents annual awards
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce announced its annual award winners last week.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards were not able to be presented at the annual chamber dinner, as the event was canceled because of health and safety concerns.

The winners are:

Business of the Year: Tiburon Golf Club & Banquet Facility

Golden Gretna Business: Pinnacle Bank — Golden Gretna Business

Ambassador of the Year: Christina Kadlec, Kingdom Insurance Group, Inc.

Community Loyalty & Outstanding Service: Community Pharmacy, Kyle Janssen

New or Emerging Business of the Year: BCS Lawn and Landscape

Nonprofit of the Year: Gretna Knights of Columbus — Nonprofit of the Year

