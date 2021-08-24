Chamber to host electronics recycling event Saturday

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Electronics and Metals Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at 798 Village Square.

Anything with a cord, battery or motor — working or not — can be dropped off, including computers, laptops, TVs, printers, keyboards, cell phones, stereos, cameras, power tools, yard equipment, batteries, vehicles and more.

Many items will be recycled for free, though are is a recycling fee for some items: $20 for microwaves; $1 per poud of batteries; TVs, $20 up to 20 inches, $30 up to 30 inches, $40 up to 40 inches and so on.

See crossrecycling.com for a list of accepted items and recycling fees.

All items are used for vocational training and job experience at the Cross Training Center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.