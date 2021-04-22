 Skip to main content
Chamber to host May 1 bags tournament to raise scholarship funds
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Bean Bag Tournament: Scholarship Fundraiser on May 1.

Check-in and warm ups begin at 10 a.m. with first toss set for 11 a.m. in the B Douglas Construction Solutions parking lot, 20816 W. Gruenther Road.

This year’s tournament will be pool play style, followed by single elimination. New this year: an option buy back in to a mulligan bracket.

Cost is $50 per team.

In lieu of sponsorships, donations are being taken for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund supporting Gretna High School seniors. Donors are welcome to bring signage to the Chamber Office to be displayed at the event as a thank you.

La Casa Pizzaria Food Truck, drinks and prizes will be available.

For more information or to register, visit gretnachamber.com. Registration deadline is April 29 by 5 p.m.

