Churches give back with WE Serve Saturdays

“The idea is that hopefully everyone can find something they’re passionate about or want to be involved in,” Esler said. “We’re also trying to find a lot of service sites that let kids come and serve so that people can come together and serve as a family.”

The Water’s Edge has partnered with Gretna United Methodist Church for the monthly program through the end of the year.

“It’s an opportunity for us to provide service opportunities to the people of Gretna — whether they’re members of our church or not — to help them get to know some of the organizations that are doing meaningful work in our community and serving our neighbors,” said Brian Kemp-Schlemmer, pastor at GUMC. “I’m excited about the opportunity to serve with other churches and to build connections rather than competition.”

In May, WE Serve Saturdays will visit The Life House, a diaper bank in Omaha; in June, organizing and cleaning at the Open Door Mission, and in July, work with The Big Garden, which offers food insecurity help and education alongside the implementation of community gardens.

To view the schedule or sign up to serve, visit weomaha.com/serve/weservesaturdays.

