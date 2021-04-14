Churches give back with WE Serve Saturdays

More than 40 Gretna-area volunteers gathered in north Omaha on Saturday for the first monthly WE Serve Saturday of 2021.
Members of The Water’s Edge and Gretna United Methodist Church partnered with Abide Omaha, helping offer boxes of food and other necessary items to those in need through the organization’s drive-thru Better Together Food Pantry. Each box contained breakfast, lunch and dinner groceries for a week with families receiving two to three boxes depending on family size.
Volunteers also helped build a much-needed fence on Abide’s campus.
Formerly an annual service project put on by The Water’s Edge Church, WE Serve Saturdays now invites church members to service sites through the Omaha area on the second Saturday of each month.
“The Water’s Edge has always done a WE Serve Sunday,” said Leandra Esler, associate pastor at The Water’s Edge. “Instead of church that morning, everyone would sign up to go do a service project.
“As we’ve gotten bigger as a church and people wanted to serve more often, we decided to transition that to a once a month program.”
The program will focus on a variety of projects, from helping with food and gardening to building beds, cooking, cleaning and delivering Christmas gifts to children in need.
“The idea is that hopefully everyone can find something they’re passionate about or want to be involved in,” Esler said. “We’re also trying to find a lot of service sites that let kids come and serve so that people can come together and serve as a family.”
The Water’s Edge has partnered with Gretna United Methodist Church for the monthly program through the end of the year.
“It’s an opportunity for us to provide service opportunities to the people of Gretna — whether they’re members of our church or not — to help them get to know some of the organizations that are doing meaningful work in our community and serving our neighbors,” said Brian Kemp-Schlemmer, pastor at GUMC. “I’m excited about the opportunity to serve with other churches and to build connections rather than competition.”
In May, WE Serve Saturdays will visit The Life House, a diaper bank in Omaha; in June, organizing and cleaning at the Open Door Mission, and in July, work with The Big Garden, which offers food insecurity help and education alongside the implementation of community gardens.
To view the schedule or sign up to serve, visit weomaha.com/serve/weservesaturdays.