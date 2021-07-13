City awaits annexation news after county files rehearing request

The City of Gretna has received many questions about the status of the pending annexation.
Proposed in late 2017, the annexation will extend the city limits by nearly 3,000 acres. The plan doubles the city’s land area and adds thousands of residents. Under the annexation, landmarks including Sapp Bros. and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch are officially inside city limits. Subdivisions including Lincoln Place, Willow Park and Standing Stone will be welcomed into the city.
On July 1, the city offered an update on its website, which read:
“Currently the annexation is on hold as Sarpy County has filed a rehearing request. This means the (Nebraska) Supreme Court must act on the rehearing request. There is no required timeline in which this action must be completed. When the rehearing decision by the Supreme Court has been completed and the annexation effective, notice will be sent to affected property owners.“
The rehearing request was made in early June, said Chief Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore.
"This would be our next step in the appeal process," she said. "We want to exhaust all of our options with regards to the appeal."
Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said he doesn’t believe it will be a long process, especially compared to the years the legal battle has drug on. He hopes to hear something within the next couple of months.
“We think the Supreme Court had the ruling correct,” Evans said. “We anticipate the (county’s) request to be dined. We just keep planning as if things are going to happen.”
The ruling in the city’s favor came in late May, reversing a district court decision, which had sided with the county’s claim that Gretna could not legally annex agricultural land in its sweep to bring the city limits to Interstate 80.
“We hope they will deny the request,” Evans said. “It’s been so long for everybody to kind of be on hold. We’ve spent a lot of time preparing to serve the residents and we’re ready to go.”