City awaits annexation news after county files rehearing request

The City of Gretna has received many questions about the status of the pending annexation.

Proposed in late 2017, the annexation will extend the city limits by nearly 3,000 acres. The plan doubles the city’s land area and adds thousands of residents. Under the annexation, landmarks including Sapp Bros. and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch are officially inside city limits. Subdivisions including Lincoln Place, Willow Park and Standing Stone will be welcomed into the city.

On July 1, the city offered an update on its website, which read:

“Currently the annexation is on hold as Sarpy County has filed a rehearing request. This means the (Nebraska) Supreme Court must act on the rehearing request. There is no required timeline in which this action must be completed. When the rehearing decision by the Supreme Court has been completed and the annexation effective, notice will be sent to affected property owners.“

The rehearing request was made in early June, said Chief Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore.

"This would be our next step in the appeal process," she said. "We want to exhaust all of our options with regards to the appeal."