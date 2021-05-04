City considers three candidates for open administrator position

The Gretna City Council joined Mayor Mike Evans and city staff in a round of interviews for city administrator on April 29.
Of more than 100 candidates from across the country, a number of viable candidates were selected and interviewed through Zoom meetings. From there, the city narrowed the search down to three candidates, whom council and staff spent the day meeting with before each candidate completed a public interview at City Hall that evening.
MARK ROONEY
Mark Rooney has served as the town manager in Westerly, Rhode Island, for the past three years, serving as manager of Carpentersville, Illinois for seven years before that.
Rooney spent the first 25 years of his life in Nebraska and is excited by the idea of returning home.
With 30 years of city management experience – and 35 years of leadership experience, including his time with the U.S. Army – Rooney boasts a “level of resiliency and grit” he doesn’t often find in his peers.
He believes his biggest challenge in the job would be learning all the differences among Nebraska development laws, though he has experience doing so through his move from Illinois to Rhode Island.
“The challenges would be what excites me about the job,” he said.
Rooney said he would use the first six months on the job to learn the strengths of the different city departments, using that to gain perspective as he learns the community and learns Nebraska law, opting not to make major changes until he gains a better understanding.
His experience allows him to recognize when things are not aligned and he believes in “observable accountability,” meaning transparency and explanations on why things are being done the way they are.
“Set titles and positions of authority to the side and give everybody a chance to speak,” he said.
COLE BOCKELMANN
Cole Bockelmann has served as city administrator in Yutan, Nebraska, for two years.
The Iowa native previously worked in state probation before completing a community development internship in La Vista, Nebraska.
“I’ve done just about every job in local government,” said Bockelmann.
The administrator position in Yutan had been vacant for a few years when he started, meaning he “really had to start from the ground up.”
He envisions his first six months on the job as a time to familiarize himself with the job and build good relationships with council and staff, as well as focus on the massive Gretna Crossing Park and adjoining aquatics project. He aims to make himself available and to track economic opportunity.
Yutan is similar to Gretna, in that both communities are trying to retain a rural identity while managing growth, said Bockelmann.
“I deal with a lot of the same projects and challenges, just on a smaller level,” he said.
Bockelmann is strong proponent of fiscal responsibility and is most proud of his word to use Tax Increment Financing to bring money back to the community by funding a stagnant ballfield project.
PAULA DENNISON
Paula Dennison has served as assistant city manager in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the past 2 years. She was Stillwater’s Director of Development Services for more than 14 years prior.
The Tennessee native places an emphasis on family, hoping to move to Nebraska to be closer to her daughter, who will graduate from and remain in Kearney, Nebraska, this spring.
Six-month goals for Dennison include familiarizing herself with Nebraska statutes and building relationships.
“Getting to know staff and the community and really letting the community get to know me,” she said. “I must have the community embrace me as a member in it to be effective in leadership.”
Dennison also looks forward to resolution on outstanding issues — including potential annexations and a move to the City of the First Class, following the census — and offers commitment to determining the next steps from there.
“I came up through the development world in local government and the opportunities for development in Gretna are endless,” she said. “Gretna is a threshold community, on the cusp of becoming more than it was.
“I see the fiscal responsibility for the position as one of the main priorities, because it’s not my money — it’s the publics. I’m frugal. I’m tight with my position and I’m definitely tight with somebody else’s.”
Dennison’s “most unique accomplishment” entails the City of Stillwater’s partnership with Langston University, through which the city employed goats to clean and maintain brush in drainage ditches around town. The cost-effective cleanup bonded the city, with a Facebook page created for the goats who were named by students at a local elementary school.
The city hasn’t given an exact timetable for the hire, but said it hopes to have a new city administrator in place in the next few months.