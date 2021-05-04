City considers three candidates for open administrator position

Rooney said he would use the first six months on the job to learn the strengths of the different city departments, using that to gain perspective as he learns the community and learns Nebraska law, opting not to make major changes until he gains a better understanding.

His experience allows him to recognize when things are not aligned and he believes in “observable accountability,” meaning transparency and explanations on why things are being done the way they are.

“Set titles and positions of authority to the side and give everybody a chance to speak,” he said.

COLE BOCKELMANN

Cole Bockelmann has served as city administrator in Yutan, Nebraska, for two years.

The Iowa native previously worked in state probation before completing a community development internship in La Vista, Nebraska.

“I’ve done just about every job in local government,” said Bockelmann.

The administrator position in Yutan had been vacant for a few years when he started, meaning he “really had to start from the ground up.”